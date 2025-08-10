Punjab: 2 men open fire at YouTuber's residence

Hoshiarpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne unidentified men allegedly fired shots at the residence of a local YouTuber here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when the accused reached the house of Simran Sikand, a Model Town local, and opened fire at the main gate with an unidentified weapon before fleeing, the police mentioned, adding that no one was injured.

Two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, Model Town Police Station, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gursahib Singh stated.

He further mentioned that a few months ago, Sikand commented on a religious post on social media, which allegedly led to an online argument with Mohammad Sehyad Bhatti, a Pakistani national residing in Canada, and Dalbir Singh of Hoshiarpur.

Sikand claimed that Bhatti threatened him with a grenade attack at his house, following which the YouTuber was provided police security.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at the Model Town Police Station, said police, and further investigation is underway.