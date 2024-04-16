Punjab: 2 people arrested in VHP leader murder case

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested two people who were part of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorists, in connection with the murder case of VHP leader Vikas Bagga, officials said on Tuesday.

Bagga was the president of the Nangal unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and was shot dead by two unidentified scooter-borne men at his shop in Rupnagar district on April 13.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said the Rupnagar police and State Special Operation Cell solved the murder case of Vikas in less than three days.

"In a major breakthrough, Rupnagar Police in a joint operation with SSOC #Mohali, has solved the Vikas Murder Case in less than 3 days with the arrest of 2 operatives of a terror module backed by #Pakistan based terrorist masterminds," the DCP said in a post on X.

The DGP said the assailants were identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka.

Two 32-bore pistols, 16 live cartridges, one empty cartridge and a scooter used in the crime were recovered, he said.

"From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by Foreign-based handlers operating from #Portugal and other places” the DCP said in his post on X.

“Mandeep Kumar @ Mangi and Surinder Kumar @ Rikka are the foot soldiers of these foreign-based entities who are the operatives of #Pak-based terrorist masterminds. Foot soldiers have been recruited through lure of money," he said. PTI CHS HIG HIG