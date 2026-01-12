Punjab: 21 contractual employees of PSEB get regularisation certificate

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday handed over regularisation certificates to 21 contractual employees working with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The employees have been regularised under the state government's policy for the welfare of adhoc, contractual, and temporary employees.

Those regularised include 16 packers, two cooks, two waiters and one driver.

Congratulating the employees, Bains said the move would provide job security, dignity and social respect to those who have been serving the system for years.

He said the regularisation reflected the commitment of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government towards the welfare of its employees.

The minister said the decision would bring relief to the employees and their families by ensuring service benefits and stability.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh and other senior officials were present on the occasion.