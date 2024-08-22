Punjab: 22-year-old dies, his 3 friends injured after car hits them

Phagwara, Aug 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near an eatery along the National Highway-44 on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Sihra of Phagwara.

Dhiraj had gone to the eatery with his friends to celebrate his birthday.

The injured were admitted to a hospital here, said police.

The car driver was caught by bystanders and handed over to police.