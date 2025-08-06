Punjab: 23,000 cusecs of water released from Pong dam

Hoshiarpur, Aug 6 (PTI) More than 23,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Pong Dam here as a precautionary measure following a sharp increase in inflow caused by heavy rains in the upper reaches of the Beas river, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer of Pong (Beas) Dam, Rakesh Gupta, said the current inflow into the reservoir has exceeded 1.90 lakh cusecs.

As a part of routine monsoon operations, around 4,000 cusecs of water have been released through the spillway gates and another 19,300 cusecs through the turbines of the dam's powerhouse tunnels.

The total discharge stood at approximately 23,300 cusecs, all carried out in a controlled manner, Gupta added.

He said the current water level in the reservoir is 1,373 feet, which is 17 feet below the danger mark.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain termed the discharge a routine monsoon operation undertaken every year by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said there was no cause for panic.

"The district administration is in constant touch with BBMB and is keeping close watch on the water levels. There is no emergency situation at present," she said.

Jain, however, added that sub-divisional magistrates of Mukerian and Dasuya have been instructed to remain alert and monitor the situation in villages that experienced flooding in previous years.

Residents of such low-lying areas will be kept informed as a precautionary step.

The deputy commissioner assured people that the district administration was fully prepared to handle any eventuality, and all necessary arrangements were already in place. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD