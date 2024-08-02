Punjab: 24 IPS, 4 PPS officers transferred

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday announced the transfer of 24 IPS and four Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, according to an official order.

IPS GS Bhullar has been appointed Inspector General, Provisioning, while Rakesh Kaushal as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Crime Branch, it said.

IPS Naveen Singla has been appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, and IPS Harjeet Singh as DIG Vigilance. IPS Satinder Singh will take charge as DIG Border Range (Amritsar) and Ashwani Kapur as DIG Faridkot Range, it said.

IPS Gurmeet Chauhan has been assigned as AIG, Anti Gangster Task Force, the order read.

IPS Nanak Singh has been appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, succeeding Varun Sharma, who now assumes the role of Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Provisioning and SSP Sadak Surakhya Force, it said.

IPS Amneet Kondal will take charge as SSP Bathinda, succeeding IPS Deepak Pareek, who will serve as SSP SAS Nagar, it said.

IPS Bhagirath Singh Meena will lead as SSP Mansa, while IPS Gaurav Toora will take charge as SSP Tarn Taran. IPS Ankur Gupta has been posted as SSP Moga, replacing Vivek Sheel Soni who has been given the charge of AIG personnel Further appointments include IPS Suhail Qasim Mir as SSP Batala, succeeding IPS Ashwini Gotyal, who is now AIG (HRD) and SSP Khanna.

IPS Pragya Jain and IPS Tushar Gupta have been posted as SSPs of Faridkot and Muktsar, respectively, according to the order.

IPS Charanjit Singh will serve as SSP Amritsar Rural, it added.

Meanwhile, PPS officers Gagan Ajit Singh has been appointed SSP Malerkotla and DS Dhillon as SSP Pathankot.

PPS officers Varinder Singh Brar will take charge as SSP Fazilka and Harkamalpreet Singh Aulakh as SSP Jalandhar Rural. PTI CHS NSM NB