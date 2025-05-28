Punjab: 25-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab): A 25-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 here. All those who came in contact with him are being traced as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

The man, working in a private firm in Gurugram, arrived in Ferozepur a few days ago to stay with his parents as he was unwell.

He then tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

Taking immediate action, the health department isolated him at home.

Ferozepur civil surgeon Dr Rajwinder Kaur assured there was nothing to panic about and that all precautionary measures were being taken.

A few days ago, a 51-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Mohali.