Punjab: 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 pistols, ammunition recovered in Pathankot

Pathankot, Jan 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK 47 rifles, in the border area of Narot Jaimal Singh here, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda was behind sending the consignment of weapons to carry out sensational crime.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said police conducted a search operation in the Narot Jaimal Singh area after getting secret information about the weapons.

Following the search operation, a team of the Pathankot police found weapons comprising three AK 47 rifles, five magazines, two pistols -- a Turkey made and another made in China -- and 98 live cartridges of different calibre.

The police said a case has been registered against ISI-backed terrorist Rinda at Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station under relevant Sections of the Explosives Act, the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation in the matter was underway.