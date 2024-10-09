Punjab: 3 held with 5 kgs of heroin

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it arrested three persons after recovering five kg heroin and Rs 3.95 lakh cash from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Jota Singh.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that Jota Singh and Harpreet Singh were directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to transport drugs across the border.

Technical leads were developed during the investigation and an FIR has been registered.

Investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, he added.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that police received input that some persons had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using drones from across the border and concealed it at their house in New Ajnala Colony.

Acting swiftly, police teams put up a checkpoint and arrested the accused from a house in the area.

He said the accused were using their house as a safe haven for supplying drugs.