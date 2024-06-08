Punjab: 3 labourers killed in wall collapse

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and two sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction rice mill collapsed on them in Sangrur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Kanakwal Bhangua village, police said.

All the labourers killed in the wall collapse hailed from nearby villages of Sangrur, police said.

One of the two injured people was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, they said. PTI CHS RHL