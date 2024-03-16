Punjab: 3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara held in Zirakpur

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Three operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, who are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Zirakpur in Mohali, said a top police officer on Saturday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajaypal and Ankit, both residents of Bhiwani in Haryana, and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky, a resident of Zirakpur.

Ankit has a criminal background with involvement in cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Act registered in Haryana, police said.

A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police also recovered two .32 calibre pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession and also impounded their car.

DGP Yadav said acting on reliable information, teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) followed the trail of the trio accused and arrested them from a flat located near Airport Road in Zirakpur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, who were operating on the instructions of foreign-based absconding gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara of Lawrance Bishnoi gang, were conducting recce and gathering other relevant information as they were tasked to execute target killings of rival gangsters.

Sharing more details, Additional DGP Promod Ban said the accused Ankit along with his associates committed the sensational broad daylight murder of rival gangster Jai Kumar alias Bhadar a history-sheeter, who had more than 27 criminal cases of heinous crimes on him.

Ankit killed him on November 6, 2023, and had been on the run ever since. Haryana Police had also offered a reward for his arrest.

Ajay and Ankit had also made unsuccessful attempts to execute target killings in Rajasthan.

Further investigations are on, police said. PTI CHS AS AS