Punjab: 3 robbers held after exchange of fire in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Three members of a gang involved in robberies were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in the Garhshankar area of Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Saturday, police said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said the accused were involved in a robbery at a money exchange shop in Mahilpur on December 16, during which more than Rs 4 lakh was looted.

While fleeing, the accused abandoned their motorcycle in a choe (seasonal rivulet) after it skidded, but managed to escape at that time, he added.

The SSP said earlier, investigation led to the arrest of Dilawar Singh alias Zora, following which police received inputs that the remaining accused were planning another crime.

On Saturday, during routine patrolling near village Bilron in the Garhshankar area, police spotted a suspicious motorcycle without a number plate.

When signalled to stop, the occupants opened fire at the police, with a bullet hitting a police vehicle, Malik said.

Police retaliated with warning shots, but the accused fired again, hitting the bulletproof jacket of a police personnel.

During the exchange of fire, the main accused and gang leader, Onkar Singh alias Gora, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was arrested and admitted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

The other arrested accused were identified as Ram Asra alias Shami and Armaan alias Gonga. All the accused are residents of village Shahbazpur, under Rahon police station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Police recovered a motorcycle without a number plate and three illegal weapons along with live and used cartridges from the spot.

During preliminary questioning, the accused also confessed to their involvement in another robbery at a shop in village Chohal under Sadar police station on December 15, in which around Rs 15,000'20,000 was looted, the SSP said.

Malik said Onkar Singh already has two criminal cases registered against him, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and another related to a brawl, while the criminal background of the other accused is being verified. Further investigation is underway, he added.