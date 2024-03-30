Punjab: 4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Four gangsters of the Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang were arrested on Saturday after an encounter, police said.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Jalandhar Police seized six pistols from them.

The Jalandhar Police averted planned target killings with the arrest of four people who are allegedly members of the Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang after an encounter, Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averts planned target killings with the arrest of 4 operatives of Prema Lahoria -Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire," said Yadav in a post on X. PTI CHS HIG MNK MNK MNK