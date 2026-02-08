Punjab: 4 injured as truck rams into bus in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Four people were injured after a private bus collided with a timber-laden truck on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway early Sunday, police said.

According to police, the bus driver remained trapped inside the mangled vehicle and was pulled out after nearly three hours of effort using a cutter.

The accident occurred near Unchi Bassi, around 50 km from Hoshiarpur, when the bus carrying around 46 passengers was en route to Jammu from Delhi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohinder Singh of Dasuya police station said traffic had been diverted to a one-way stretch as the bridge near Unchi Bassi had slightly sunk and repair work was ongoing.

The truck rammed into the bus, causing it to mount the parapet of the bridge, he said, adding that many passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, the officer said.

Locals and a police team went to the spot and rescued the injured, who were shifted to the civil hospital in Dasuya, he added.

PTI COR CHS OZ OZ