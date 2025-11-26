Punjab: 4 operatives of foreign-based gangster held after encounter; 7 pistols recovered

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Four criminals, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested following an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police near Steel Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway in SAS Nagar district on Wednesday, said a top police officer.

The accused, operatives of a foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, was planning targeted attacks in the Chandigarh tricity area and Patiala region, said Director General of Police (DCP) Gauarv Yadav.

Police recovered seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges from their possession, officials said.

The accused, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire at the police during the cordon-and-search operation. In retaliatory firing, two members of the gang sustained bullet injuries, said the DGP.

Preliminary investigations revealed the group was acting on instructions from their foreign-based handler, Yadav said on X.

The accused were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and the SAS Nagar police, the officials said.