Punjab: 5 veterinary officers dismissed from services for remaining absent

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Five veterinary officers were dismissed from service for remaining absent from their duties in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

Following a directive of Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari dismissed the services of five veterinary officers Dr Gurpreet Singh, Dr Anupreet Kaur, Dr Arshdeep Singh, Dr Jagdeep Singh and Dr Harmanpreet Singh Bal, who were posted in different districts in the state, they said.

Bhandari stated these veterinary officers had been absent from duties for the past three to five years.

Khuddian said strict action will be taken against officials who remain absent from their duties without proper leave approval. PTI CHS NB NB