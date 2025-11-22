Punjab: 50 kg heroin recovered, trans-border drug trafficking module busted

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) In a major recovery of narcotics, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Saturday recovered 50 kg of heroin after busting a trans-border drug trafficking module, officials said.

Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, a resident of Kapurthala district, was arrested in connection with the recovery of the heroin, police said.

"Big win in the war on drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Punjab Police busts a trans-border drug trafficking module, and recovers 50 kg of heroin," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav here.

Yadav noted that the ANTF recovered the heroin in an intelligence-based operation, adding that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based ISI-supported smugglers.

The DGP further informed that Sandeep was already facing five drug cases, and had recently come out of jail on bail, said Yadav.

Forward and backward linkages are being explored, the DG said.