Punjab: 53.5 kg poppy husk recovered from bus; driver, conductor held in Phagwara

Phagwara, Aug 18 (PTI) Police arrested a driver and a conductor of the state-owned transport undertaking bus following the recovery of 53.5 kg of poppy husk, said officials on Monday.

The recovery was made during a cordon and search operation at a local bus stand as part of the anti-drug drive.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurmit Kaur said the accused were identified as bus driver Hardev Singh and conductor Luvpreet Singh.

The police said further investigation was underway. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS