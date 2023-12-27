Punjab: 66 police personnel arrested by Vigilance Bureau in 2023

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Sixty six police personnel were among those who were arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in various cases during 2023.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) continued its steadfast efforts to combat corruption within the state by arresting 288 government officers/officials and private persons in separate 251 trap cases, criminal cases and disproportionate assets cases registered up to December 26, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The statement quoting a VB spokesperson said that among those involved, 66 police personnel and 44 revenue officers/officials were apprehended.

"Moreover, seven political leaders and 70 government officers/officials were booked in these cases," he said.

The spokesperson said the VB has adopted a multi-faceted approach to corner the bribe seekers and to generate awareness among the public.

All the VB officials during the year relentlessly worked and emphasized on the state government's resolute commitment to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices among public servants and others in all sectors, he said.

About 'Chief Minister's Anti-corruption Action Line', he said since its inception in March 2022, 11,074 complaints with audio-video recordings were received in the VB till December 26 this year, out of which 5,740 were forwarded to other concerned departments and 630 to various VB ranges to probe into and take action accordingly. PTI SUN KVK KVK