Punjab: 715 panchayats in Amritsar to not support anyone involved in drug smuggling

Amritsar, Mar 16 (PTI) The Amritsar district administration on Sunday said as many as 715 panchayats here have unanimously declared to not support individuals involved in drug smuggling, theft or other criminal activities, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the panchayats have been urged to encourage the police to take action against drug smugglers and cooperate with the district administration to eliminate drugs.

This initiative is crucial in the fight against drugs, as it strengthens the village-level resolve to combat this menace, the officer said.

She said that 64 panchayats in Ajnala block, 52 in Attari, 90 in Chogawan, 64 in Harsha Chhina, 48 in Jandiala, 95 in Majitha, 60 in Ramdas, 87 in Raya, 83 in Tarsika and 72 in Verka block have passed resolutions against drugs, demonstrating their commitment to creating a drug-free Punjab.

The district administration has also launched initiatives to provide free treatment and food to drug addicts in de-addiction and rehabilitation centers, she added.

Additionally, plans are underway to build large-scale sports stadiums in villages, enabling youth to engage in constructive activities, Sawhney said. PTI JMS CHS OZ OZ