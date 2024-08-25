Punjab: 8-year-old girl raped in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Aug 25 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused who lived in the same locality was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint.

The mother told the police that the incident happened when her daughter went to graze goats on Friday.

The accused lured her into his house and allegedly raped her, police said.

Later, the girl told her mother, who works as a labourer, about the incident, they said.