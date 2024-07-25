Punjab: AAP announces in-charges for 4 assembly constituencies where by-polls are due

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Thursday appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for four assembly constituencies where by-elections are due.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and party MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi were named as the in-charge and co-in-charge respectively for the Dera Baba Nanak seat, which fell vacant after sitting MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in the general election.

For the Gidderbaha assembly seat, Cabinet minister Aman Arora has been named as the AAP's in-charge and MLA Davinder Singh Ladi Dhose co-in-charge, the party said on 'X'.

The by-election to this seat was necessitated as sitting MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected as an MP from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.

Cabinet minister Harjot Bains has been appointed as the AAP's in-charge and MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman co-in-charge for the Chabbewal assembly constituency. The seat was vacated by Raj Kumar Chabbewal after his election to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been named the AAP in-charge for the Barnala assembly segment, while minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra will be the co-in-charge, the party said.

The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Gurmeet Sing Meet Hayer was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur.