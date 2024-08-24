Punjab: AAP appoints 25 spokespersons

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Two Punjab MPs among 25 AAP leaders were on Saturday appointed as the spokespersons of the state unit of the party.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Anandpur Singh MP Malvinder Singh Kang, along with party leaders Neel Garg and Pawan Kumar Tinu, have been designated as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) senior spokespersons in Punjab, a statement said.

The list of spokespersons included MLAs Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Garry Warring, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Dinesh Chaddha, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, and Amandeep Kaur.

Besides, AAP leaders Jagtar Singh Sanghera, Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Singh Khinda, Ranjodh Singh Handa, Govinder Mittal, Harsimran Singh Bholath, Saqib Ali Raja, Shashiveer Sharma, Harji Mann, Vikramjit Passi, and Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal have also been appointed as spokespersons. PTI CHS RHL