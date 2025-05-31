Punjab: AAP appoints state vice-presidents, general secretaries and district presidents

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday appointed five MLAs as state vice-presidents and announced state general secretaries and incharges for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been appointed state vice-president of Majha zone, Dr Amandeep Kaur of Malwa Central, Charanjit Singh of Malwa East and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar of Malwa West.

The AAP gave the charge of Doaba zone to MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who had joined the party last year. Sukhi was earlier a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The party also appointed Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Harchand Singh Barsat, Deepak Bali and Sunny Singh Ahluwalia as its state general secretaries.

The appointments were made by AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party chief Aman Arora.

The party also appointed incharges for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Karamjit Kaur has been appointed for Hoshiarpur, Ramneek Singh for Jalandhar, Jaskaran Bedesha for Amritsar, Rajiv Sharma for Gurdaspur, Ranjeet Cheema for Khadoor Sahib, Sukhjinder Singh for Faridkot, Pardeep Khalsa for Fatehgarh Sahib, Sharanpal Singh for Ludhiana, Kuljeet Sarhal for Anandpur Sahib, Baljinder Dhillon for Patiala, Gurmail Gharacho for Sangrur, Navdeep Singh for Bathinda and Jagdev Singh for Ferozepur.

In addition to this, the party also appointed 27 district incharges.

As part of the organisational transformation, the grassroots leaders and the MLAs have been entrusted with key responsibilities to strengthen the organisation and convey the government's policies to every household, marking the beginning of Mission 2027, said a party statement.

Sisodia emphasized that this restructuring is not solely for the 2027 assembly elections.

"We are not preparing for 2027. We are preparing for 2040. The AAP is no longer just a political party, it's a people's movement," he said.

Every new appointee is now not just an office bearer but a "bridge between the public and the government", said the former deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Punjab AAP president Arora said all members of the organisation should take the pro-people initiatives of the Punjab government to every household.

Arora emphasized that in areas where the voice of people is not being heard, the party's office-bearers should take the lead and prioritize the needs of people.

Every member of the organisation should work on the ground in such a way that it develops a positive perception among the public toward the Aam Aadmi Party and the government, he said. PTI CHS AS AS