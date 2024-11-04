Punjab: AAP condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab's ruling party AAP on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton, saying the entire state is shocked by this incident.

Advertisment

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.

In a statement issued by AAP, senior party leader and cabinet minister Aman Arora said entire Punjab is shocked by the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada and noted that it deserves the utmost condemnation.

"Punjab is a secular state and violence based on religion is not part of its culture. Even during the dark days of terrorism in the 1980s and 90s, there was no violence on religious grounds.

Advertisment

"Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab live together like family and have coexisted peacefully," said Arora, according to the AAP statement.

Punjab is known for its brotherhood and social harmony, and people from all communities are upset by this incident, he said.

He urged the Union government to raise this issue with the Canadian government in order to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Advertisment

Peel Regional Police said a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir, the report added. PTI CHS KSS KSS