Punjab: 'AAP failed on all fronts, people still dying of drugs,' says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Ludhiana, Jun 1 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has "completely failed" on all fronts.

Chugh made the remark campaigning for party candidate Jiwan Gupta for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

The bypoll for the seat will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

Speaking to the media, Chugh alleged that Punjab was currently "suffering" under AAP's "chaotic and directionless governance." "Punjab is facing a grave law and order crisis and due to complete financial mismanagement, the state is reeling under a debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore," Chugh alleged.

Ludhiana, once hailed as a major industrial hub, is afflicted with rickety infrastructure, a surge in organised crime, and rampant drug abuse, claimed Chugh.

"Investors are fleeing to other states, while the youth feels betrayed by the AAP's empty promises of jobs and prosperity," he alleged.

The AAP government could do nothing for the state, the BJP leader said, as he reminded the Bhagwant Mann government for its "unfulfilled" promise of Rs 1,000 per month to each woman.

"The AAP government has completely failed on all fronts in the state," he alleged.

The BJP leader also accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing in its anti-drug campaign, claiming people were still "dying of drugs" in the state.

"I want to ask Bhagwant Mann that May 31 was the last day for wiping out drugs from the state under 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. But even today, people are dying of drugs. Was it a fake campaign? We will expose the ineffective state government over this issue," he said.

Chugh called Mann a "puppet" of the party and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"Just like the people of Delhi rejected Kejriwal, the people of Punjab will do the same to Bhagwant Mann in 2027," he said.

BJP nominee Gupta said the business community in Punjab is particularly suffering under the Mann regime "due to the absence of a clear, consistent industrial policy." He said with public support, he will champion every voice that the AAP has "silenced" in Punjab. PTI CHS VN VN