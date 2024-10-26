Punjab AAP leader joins BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) An AAP leader in Punjab's Gidderbaha assembly segment joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Pritpal Sharma, who was chairman of the market committee in Gidderbaha, had been sulking after AAP named former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon as its candidate for the bypoll in Gidderbaha.

Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections from the segment.

Alongside Bittu, the BJP's Punjab unit general secretary Anil Sarin and state media head Vineet Joshi were present at Sharma's joining event.

Bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will be held on November 13 and the results declared on November 23.

The bypolls were necessitated after the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. PTI CHS CHS SZM