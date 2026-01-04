Punjab: AAP leader shot dead while attending marriage in Amritsar

Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch Jharmal Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding venue here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a marriage ceremony in Amritsar when some unidentified assailants shot him from point-blank range.

After a gunshot hit Singh's forehead, he fell and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The police visited the spot, took CCTV footage and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, they said.

The police have launched a search to identify and nab the assailants, they added.