Punjab AAP leaders condemn EC action at CM Mann's residence in Delhi

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab AAP leaders on Thursday condemned the alleged raid conducted by the Election Commission at Kapurthala House, which is the official residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi, and said the action "reeks of dirty politics." They accused the ECI of being biased in its action, claiming that it could not notice any "wrongdoings" by the BJP leaders.

An election official in Delhi said the team was at Mann's residence to conduct a search following a complaint of money distribution from Kapurthala House.

Mann too lashed out at the poll body and the Delhi Police and accused them of trying to "defame" Punjabis at the behest of the BJP.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on X, "@ECISVEEP with Delhi Police conducted raids on CM @BhagwantMann Ji's official residence (in Delhi) today. He is an elected CM & such actions reek of dirty politics. EC must take notice of @BJP4India candidates distributing cash to voters before doing such raids. Democracy deserves better".

Punjab AAP president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the BJP is "afraid of losing" the Delhi Assembly polls, and is trying to "spoil" the election atmosphere.

He alleged that the action was taken at the behest of the BJP.

Lashing out at the EC, Arora alleged, "The Commission is openly supporting the BJP and does not seem to notice any wrongdoings by BJP leaders, even though there are continuous reports of them distributing money".

He added that the intention is to "deliberately target" Punjabis in the election.

Arora said raids have been carried out at AAP leaders' houses in the past, but nothing was found. This time too, nothing will be found, he said.

AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur also condemned the incident and questioned the EC's intention.

"The Election Commission is dancing to the BJP's tune and calling it highly condemnable," she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin slammed Mann, saying the ECI team was not allowed to enter the Kapurthala House for two hours.

"Bhagwant Mann ji, what have you hidden in the Kapurthala House. It shows that the AAP is losing badly in the Delhi Assembly polls. AAP leaders and ministers are distributing money in Delhi, liquor is being distributed to influence voters," alleged Sarin.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be held on February 8. PTI CHS RHL