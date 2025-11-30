Punjab: AAP MLA Dhaliwal writes to GNDU seeking survey of flood-hit border areas

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday wrote to the vice-chancellor of the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, requesting him to conduct a detailed social and economic survey of the state's border areas hit by the recent floods.

Dhaliwal said districts like Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur have long been facing multiple challenges.

"These challenges include the historical consequences of Partition, repeated wars, continuous tension along the India-Pakistan border, and now, increasingly frequent natural disasters like floods," he said.

He said these areas are already economically weak and socially fragile. Due to the recent floods, crop production has seen a severe decline, further worsening the situation, the Ajnala MLA said.

In a statement, Dhaliwal said the GNDU is known for its academic excellence and social responsibility.

"The university is in a better position to lead this initiative through its departments of sociology, economics, social work, and disaster management," Dhaliwal, a former minister, said.

He said the survey results will help guide the Centre and the state government in formulating effective relief, rehabilitation, and development policies.

Dhaliwal said he handed over the letter to the GNDU vice-chancellor, who assured him that the university will soon conduct a survey and submit a report.

"After the report is received, it will be determined why floods occur, and what assistance can be sought from the Punjab government and the Centre," Dhaliwal said.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades in August and September, with Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran emerging as the worst-affected districts.