Punjab: AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

Ludhiana, Jan 11 (PTI) AAP leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of a gunshot injury he sustained while cleaning his licensed pistol, his family said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Gogi, who had a passion for vintage cars, was 58 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said the bullet pierced Gogi's temple and he was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

According to his family members and state party chief, Gogi was cleaning his pistol around 11.30 last night at his residence in Ghumar Mandi here fatally when the bullet got fired accidently and hit him on his head.

Advertisment

The police said the case is under investigation.

Hours before his death, Gogi held a meeting with assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal over the issue of cleaning of Buddha Nullah (a drain of polluted effluents).

Gogi was in the news last year when he demolished the foundation stone of Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project as he was upset over the delay in carrying out the work by the departments concerned.

Advertisment

He visited the Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir in BRS Nagar where a theft had taken place a few days ago and had assured justice in the matter.

Gogi's cremation took place at the cremation ground near KVM school in Civil Lines this afternoon with his son Swaraj Singh Bassi lighting the funeral pyre.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Sandhwan, party MPs Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Seechewal and Sanjeev Arora, and cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Tarunpreet Singh Saund were among those who attended the cremation.

Advertisment

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, who visited the grieving family in Ludhiana, said Gogi would clean his licensed pistol everyday.

While he was doing so Friday night, it got fired accidentally and claimed his life, Arora said.

Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Mann said Gogi was always ready to resolve people's issues.

Advertisment

"Whenever he would meet me, he would always bring works of his constituency," he said.

His demise is not only a loss to the AAP but also for the people of Ludhiana, Mann said.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed grief with the family members of Gogi at his residence here.

Advertisment

Political leaders from various cutting parties also paid tributes to Gogi.

Senior BJP leaders Anil Sareen and Parveen Bansal, former Akali minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former MLA Sanjay Talwar and former Congress MP Mohammad Sadique were also present at the cremation ground.

Gogi joined the AAP in 2022 after quitting the Congress. He was with the Congress for almost 22 years.

Advertisment

He defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the 2022 state assembly poll from the Ludhiana West seat. His wife Sukhchain Bassi unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation elections last month.

Gogi served as municipal councillor twice in Ludhiana before becoming a legislator in 2022. He also served as the chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation during the previous Congress regime. Gogi was Ludhiana district Congress (urban) president from 2014 till 2019.

He had caught the attention when he came on an old scooter to file his nomination papers for the 2022 assembly polls. Last month, Gogi rode the scooter with his wife to file her nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections last month.

Gogi was known for being passionate about vintage vehicles including cars.

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Gogi.

"Deeply saddened by the shocking & tragic demise of Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & loved ones. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," said Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief over Gogi's death.

"Saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of @AAPPunjab MLA from ludhiana west @gurpreetgogiaap ji. I am short of words after hearing about this tragic news. My sympathies are with the family members and supporters. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Warring said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic and untimely demise of @AAPPunjab MLA @gurpreetgogiaap. His passing is an immense and irreparable loss, not only to his family but also to the countless people he represented and served with dedication in the assembly." "His contributions will always be remembered. I pray to the Almighty to grant strength and courage to his family and loved ones to bear this profound loss. May his soul rest in peace," Bajwa said. PTI COR/CHS VSD ZMN