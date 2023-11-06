Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Gajjan Majra 'picked up' by ED: Reports

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday “picked up” Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, according to a party leader.

Advertisment

There was no immediate confirmation from the ED on the claim by the AAP leader, who wanted to remain anonymous.

When contacted about reports on Gajjan Majra's "detention", AAP's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “The way he has been picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party." Gajjan Majra could not be immediately contacted.

Kang said Gajjan Majra was facing a case before joining the AAP.

Advertisment

In May last year, the CBI had conducted raids at premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore.

In September last year, the ED had conducted raids at several premises linked to Gajjan Majra as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had then seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after its raids.