Punjab: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh bereaved, wife dies at 48

Amritsar, Sep 21 (PTI) AAP's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's wife Madhumeeta died on Saturday. She was 48.

She was admitted to a private hospital on Friday after complaining of uneasiness.

She is survived by Singh and their two daughters.

Her cremation was attended by Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Ajay Gupta, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and other political leaders and senior district administration officials.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over her death and said on X, "Received the sad news of the sudden demise of the wife of our Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji… Heartfelt condolences to the family of Kunwar ji in this hour of sorrow..." Singh is the AAP MLA from Amritsar North. He joined the party after resigning from the Indian Police Service.