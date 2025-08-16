Punjab: AAP MP Kang urges MEA to act on stranded Indians in Spain

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) AAP Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Malvinder Singh Kang, has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his urgent intervention to resolve the problems being faced by several Indian nationals stranded in Spain due to delays in passport renewal and re-issuance at the Indian Consulate there.

In the letter, Kang said routine matters such as damaged, lost, or expired passports have escalated into a "humanitarian emergency", leaving countless citizens, including many from Punjab, stranded in Spain for more than six months.

These individuals, the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib claimed, are being deprived of their fundamental right to mobility and reunion with their families.

"The viral spread of poignant videos showing desperate applicants at the Consulate's doors captures their anguish and highlights the scale of suffering.

"Some of those affected face grave medical conditions requiring urgent treatment, while others are battling heart-wrenching family emergencies," Kang wrote.

The AAP MP cautioned that the persistent bottlenecks in passport processing not only inflict unbearable hardships on citizens abroad, but also undermine India's reputation as a "compassionate" and "efficient" guardian of its global diaspora.

He urged the MEA to direct the Consulate in Spain to overhaul its processes, prioritise pending cases, and ensure swift passport services.

"I strongly request @DrSJaishankar Ji's urgent intervention as thousands of Indians, including many from Punjab, have been stranded in Spain for the last six months due to delays in passport renewal and re-issuance at our Consulate.

"Many face critical medical needs or family tragedies. A viral video captures their anguish. Swift and decisive clearance of all pending cases is essential to end their suffering, uphold their dignity, and reunite them with their families," Kang said in a post on X.

He also assured the ministry of full cooperation in bridging the connections with those impacted, and providing further details as and when needed.

The AAP MP expressed confidence that swift action by the government would ease the burden of the affected individuals, reaffirm India's commitment to responsive governance, and safeguard the dignity and well-being of its citizens abroad. PTI CHS ARI