Punjab AAP Sarpanch murder case: Two men arrested after encounter

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Police have arrested two men after a brief encounter in connection with the killing of an AAP sarpanch in Punjab, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a marriage function.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted two youngsters riding a motorcycle in Naushehra Pannuan. The accused opened fire at them and tried to escape, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said.

The two, identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran's Chola Sahib, sustained leg injury during cross-fire and have been hospitalised, he said.

Sharanpreet is one of the four main accused in the Sarpanch murder case and was present on the day of the incident with the shooters involved in the Sarpanch killing, he said.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

Harbarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, was killed by two unidentified assailants during a marriage event in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

Harbarinder Singh had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace when three armed men opened fire on him from close range.

The incident came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function. PTI SUN SHS