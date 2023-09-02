Punjab AAP slams BJP-led Centre for 'one nation, one election' concept

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party leader Malvinder Singh Kang Saturday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the "one nation, one election" idea, saying it was not constitutionally feasible, legally or practically possible in the country.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind has been tasked by the Centre with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore how the country could go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

Asserting India is a union of different states and the people of different religions, castes, communities and languages live in the country, Kang said it was not constitutionally feasible, legally or practically possible.

"But the BJP's idea is 'one nation, one election', 'one nation, one party', 'one nation, one religion' and 'one nation, one language' which is against the essence of our country, Constitution and democracy," said Kang, the spokesperson of AAP's Punjab unit.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP was scared of the INDIA bloc and its strength.

"Irrespective of our ideological differences, the parties are coming together on a common platform in the interest of the country," he stated.

Kang said the BJP was seeing its defeat in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

"They also know that after the state assembly polls, they will face defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well," he said.

Escalating his attack, Kang slammed the BJP over unemployment and inflation, and for allegedly being involved in the politics of polarisation and hatred.

The AAP leader also hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for supporting the 'one nation, one election' concept, alleging that he did so for his vested interest while "ignoring" the nation's interest.

"Neither they are concerned about the country's diversity nor federal structure. They are only driven by their political, financial and personal interests," he said.

Kang alleged the SAD chief's support to the 'one nation, one election' concept idea showed that they were trying to align yet again with the BJP.

Badal had on Friday supported the 'one nation, one election' move while categorically stating that there should be nationwide consensus on this issue.

"The idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will provide much needed stability besides curbing wasteful expenditure. In the present system, the govt machinery remains busy in election mode which affects smooth governance and development," he said. PTI CHS VSD AS CK CK