Punjab: AAP slams Centre for withholding RDF

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab's ruling AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly withholding the rural development fund and accused the saffron party of "conspiring" to end the mandi system.

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha claimed that the Centre has withheld Rs 7,000 crore in rural development fund (RDF).

The RDF is used to repair roads in rural areas and develop mandis (grain markets) in Punjab, he said.

"The central government has withheld Rs 7,000 crore under a conspiracy," he alleged.

"Link roads in rural areas of Punjab are not being repaired," the MLA said, attributing it to the RDF being withheld.

The Rupnagar legislator claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to implement the three farm laws to end the mandi system but those were repealed following protests by farmers.

"Even today, the BJP's intention is the same, that is to finish the mandi system in Punjab. That is why it is not releasing the funds to Punjab," he alleged.

Chadha said the Punjab Mandi Board maintains 66,000 kilometres of roads in rural areas. "But because the RDF money is not being released, these roads are not being repaired and the mandis cannot be developed either." The AAP MLA also questioned the BJP's Punjab president Sunil Jakhar's "silence", saying he claims to be the son of a farmer but never raises his voice in favour of farmers.

The AAP government in Punjab has accused the BJP-led Centre of not releasing the RDF several times. PTI CHS CHS SZM