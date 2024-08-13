Punjab AAP to launch 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) The Punjab unit of the AAP will soon roll out a 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme to address issues being faced by people of the state, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and MPs to review the development works in each assembly constituency.

After the meeting, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the people of Punjab have high expectations from their elected representatives.

He said understanding the issues faced by the people requires direct interaction, and as directed by Mann, the party MLAs are committed to engaging with the public personally.

The Sangrur MP said similar to the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (government at your doorsteps) programme being run by the AAP government in Punjab, where officials visit villages to address and resolve issues directly, the AAP MLAs will now also visit people's houses to address their concerns.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang said in the meeting, Mann solicited feedback from all the MLAs regarding the work done by the AAP government over the past two-and-a-half years and gave guidelines for future actions.

He said reviewing performance and setting future directions is common among all political parties and governments.

To another issue, Kang urged the Centre to change its attitude towards Punjab and end "any sense of revenge" it has against the state.

He emphasised that this shift is necessary for the successful completion of development projects.

On the issue of law and order, Kang said it has significantly improved in Punjab compared to what it was before the formation of the AAP government in the state. PTI CHS KSS KSS