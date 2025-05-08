Punjab: AAP workers lock BBMB chairman at Nangal Dam; CM slams BJP for sending him

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Chairman Manoj Tripathi on Thursday was allegedly locked inside Nangal Dam's guest house by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers.

The incident occurred when he was visiting the dam, and AAP workers led by Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains locked him inside one of the rooms at the guest house.

Moments before the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the dam, Police opened the "locked" door and escorted Tripathi out, amid sloganeering by AAP protesters.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar assured that the chairman was safe now.

The development came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained Punjab from "interfering" in the day-to-day functioning, operation and regulation of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam and Lohand control room water regulation offices managed by BBMB.

The bench further directed Punjab to abide by the decision of a meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary.

When Mann reached Nangal, he trained his guns on BBMB, asserting that they would not allow the release of water to Haryana.

Mann was accompanied by Water Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi.

Addressing the media, Mann lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of sending the BBMB chairman to the dam to release water for Haryana.

"The BBMB chairman was told he has no order or right to open the gate (to release the water). That gate was closed, and water was restored to Punjab," said Mann.

Referring to the May 6 order by the high court, he said Punjab has not been ordered to release water.

"In that order, it is mentioned that a meeting, held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary, both sides should sit together and talk. There is no order that water be released," asserted Mann.

He further said that the Centre's statement "advised" and didn't "order" releasing 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dams to Haryana.

"They are treating it as an order when it is just a press release. Where are the minutes of the May 2 meeting and order? When (BBMB) chairman was asked about it, he had no answer," said Mann.

Mann called on the Centre for more time to explore legal remedies, as the state has maintained its stance that it does not have extra water to spare for Haryana.

Punjab has claimed that Haryana has already exhausted its allocated share, and 4,000 cusecs of water were already being released on humanitarian rounds.

"They (Haryana) want extra water because they had been getting it in the past, but does that make it a right?" the CM said.

Following the drama at the dam, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu issued a statement demanding an FIR against Punjab CM and Bains for obstructing government officials from performing their duties.

Bittu also sought to file a sedition case against them for illegally detaining the BBMB chairman at the dam.

The Union Minister further slammed Mann and Bains for "creating a scene" and "playing dirty politics" at a time when the nation is at war with Pakistan.

Justifying the chairman's visit to Nangal dam, Bittu said it was done to ensure the security of the dam, as Punjab stands to be the most affected in case of any damage.

He further accused Mann of supporting the mob that had "locked up" the chairman.

"The BBMB chairman and other officials were later rescued by police after the matter was brought to the notice of the central government," Bittu said.