Punjab: AAP workers protest against proposed visit of Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday organised a protest outside Desh Bhagat University in the Fatehgarh Sahib district against the proposed visit of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Hundreds of workers, led by AAP MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Birring from Amloh, gathered outside the venue, raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and the Haryana chief minister, and burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Saini did not arrive, Birring claimed that the visit was cancelled because of the opposition from AAP workers.

The AAP leader also said that the Punjab governor was invited to the university; however, he "decided to send Haryana chief minister".

During the protest, he said, "It is very unfortunate that Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, instead of coming himself, decided to send Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to this programme. I want to ask the governor whether Punjab does not have its own ministers or leaders." The AAP MLA further stated, "The Governor Sahib could have assigned duty to any minister of Punjab, but on the directions of the BJP, Haryana's chief minister is being deliberately sent to institutions here so that Haryana's interference in the state's matters can be increased." "Such BJP leaders will not be allowed to enter the sacred land and educational institutions here, who always stand against the interests of Punjab," the MLA said.

During the protest, Birring also raised concerns over the India-US trade agreement and targeted the central government.

He said, "This agreement is another attempt to ruin Punjab's farmers and businessmen. In this agreement, the state's agriculture has been completely ignored." PTI CHS PRK PRK