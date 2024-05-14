Punjab: AAP's Karamjit Anmol, BJP's Subhash Sharma file papers on last day of LS poll nominations

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) AAP candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Singh Anmol and BJP nominee Subhash Sharma filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for their respective Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

A total of 226 nominations were filed on the last day of filing papers for the parliamentary polls in Punjab, where voting is to be held in the last phase of the seven-phase election on June 1.

A total of 598 nominations have been filed since May 7.

The papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Anmol filed his papers for the Faridkot constituency. Before filing his nomination, Anmol, his family members and other AAP leaders offered prayers at the Godri Sahib gurdwara.

He also took out a roadshow from Kotkapura to Faridkot, with actors Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Amandeep Kaur Arora, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Devinder Singh Ladidhose and Balkar Singh Sidhu participating in it.

Anmol is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hans Raj Hans, Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot.

Congress candidate Amar Singh and BJP's Gejja Ram Valmiki filed their papers from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

Sharma, the BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, filed his papers in Rupnagar district.

He was accompanied by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party leaders Kewal Singh Dhillon and Sanjiv Vashisht.

Sharma is facing Congress nominee Vijay Inder Singla, AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang and SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra in the poll battle.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Emaan Singh Mann filed his nomination from the Amritsar seat while SAD(A) nominee Harpal Singh filed his papers from Khadoor Sahib.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1 and the counting of votes taken up on June 4. PTI CHS RC