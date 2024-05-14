Punjab: AAP's Karamjit Singh Anmol, BJP's Subhash Sharma file papers on last day of nomination

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) AAP candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Singh Anmol and BJP nominee Subhash Sharma on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for their respective Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations in Punjab, where voting is to be held in the last phase of the seven-phase national elections on June 1.

Scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Aam Aadmi Party nominee Anmol filed his papers for the Faridkot parliamentary constituency. Before filing his nomination papers, Anmol and his family members and party leaders offered prayers at gurdwara Godri Sahib.

He also took out a roadshow from Kotkapura to Faridkot, with actors Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Amandeep Kaur Arora, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Devinder Singh Ladidhose and Balkar Singh Sidhu participating in it.

Anmol is pitted against BJP nominee Hans Raj Hans, Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal's Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot seat.

Congress candidate Amar Singh and BJP's Gejja Ram Valmiki filed their papers from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib constituency Subhash Sharma filed his papers in Rupnagar district.

Sharma was accompanied by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party leaders Kewal Singh Dhillon and Sanjiv Vashisht.

Sharma is facing Congress nominee Vijay Inder Singla, AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang and SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra for the seat.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. PTI CHS SKY SKY