Punjab: ADGP Vibhu Raj, BOI Director LK Yadav chosen for President's medal

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Senior Punjab IPS officers including Vibhu Raj, L K Yadav will be given the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PMDS) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of 77th Republic Day announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded, an official statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Investigation (Lokpal) Punjab Vibhu Raj, Director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) Punjab L K Yadav and ADGP Jails Arun Pal Singh will be conferred with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Similarly, an IPS Officer Deputy Inspector General (Security) Jasdev Singh Sidhu and five PPS officers including Assistant Inspector General Randeep Singh Mann, Deputy Superintendent of police (AGTF) Rajan Parminder Singh, DSP Vigilance Bureau Navdeep Singh, are among 15 officers/officials who have been selected for the medal for Meritorious Service.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the central government and the state government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force.

He said such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of the state government, the Governor of Punjab announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak award and Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Punjab Governor announced the names of PPS officer DSP, Sunam, Harvinder Singh and four police officials including Inspector Nirmal Singh, Head Constable Sukhmanpreet Singh, ASI Balbir Chand and Senior Constable Dharampal Singh for Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak award.

Similarly, four PPS officers including AIG Baljit Singh, SP Headquarters Faridkot Manvinderbir Singh, DSP Investigation Daljit Singh and SP Davinder Kumar are among 19 officers/officials who have been selected for the Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.