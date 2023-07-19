Punjab: Advisory issued in Gurdaspur after water released in Ujh river

Gurdaspur: The district administration in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking people living near the Ravi river to remain vigilant after 2.60 lakh cusecs water was released in Ujh river.

The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges into Ravi river in Makora Patan in Gurdaspur district.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said 2.60 lakh cusecs water was released in Ujh river due to heavy rains in hilly areas.

The administration has also evacuated people living near low-lying areas and on the banks of Ravi river, he said, adding a holiday was also declared in some schools.

Aggarwal said the district administration is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Any information about flood-like situation can be given on the toll-free number 1800-180-1852 of the control room of the district administration, he said.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Though the floodwaters receded in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, authorities were still engaged in relief work and plugging breaches in 'dhussi bundhs' (earthen embankments) that have come up along the Ghaggar river.