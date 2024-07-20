Punjab: Aerial display in Bathinda to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory

Bathinda, Jul 20 (PTI) An aerial display was conducted here to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

The Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at Air Force Station Bhisiana with fervour to honour the bravery, valour and sacrifices in the service of the nation by the Indian Armed Forces.

The occasion was marked by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at AF Stn Bhisiana on Air Marshal PK Vohra, senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, an official release said.

On this occasion, former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Retd), Alka Ahuja, spouse of late Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja, Op Safed Sagar awardees and IAF officers were present.

An aerial display was conducted which included para-drop by the Akash Ganga Skydiving team, flypast in 'Vic' formation by three Rafale and three Jaguar fighter aircraft, Slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations by the Mi-17 1V helicopter, and low level aerobatics by Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The event also witnessed a flypast in the "Arrow Head" and "Missing Man" formations flown by MiG-29 aircraft in the memory of the brave Air Warriors.

The spectators were also mesmerised by the scintillating display by the Air Force Band and Air Warrior Drill Team, said the statement.

More than 5,000 spectators, including school children witnessed the aerial display which showcased the brave spirit, precision and dedication of the air warriors. PTI CHS NB NB