Punjab Agricultural University scientists run soil test in flood-hit fields

Ludhiana, Sep 24 (PTI) In the wake of recent floods that caused widespread damage, a team of agricultural scientists from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has collected samples from flood-affected fields to evaluate the impact on soil health, according to varsity experts on Wednesday.

The team of soil science experts led by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal visited the flood-hit districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur on September 22 to assess the extensive damage caused by incessant rains and overflowing waters.

The recent flood in the state has ravaged large tracts of paddy, sugarcane and vegetable fields, leaving farmers in deep distress, they said.

To evaluate the impact on soil health, PAU scientists collected samples from submerged fields. These will be analysed to determine nutrient depletion, mineral deposits and fertility levels after the flooding, they added.

The team toured 20 sites spanning several worst-affected villages, including Ajnala, Ramdas, Ghonewal, Kot Gurbaksh and Machhiwala in Amritsar, as well as Rattar Chattar, Gola Dhola, Baryar, Nabi Nagar, Kalanaur and Qadian Gujjran in Gurdaspur.

Fine to medium sand deposition was noticed in the vicinity of the river bed, while the farther areas had silt and clay deposits, they said.

PAU VC Gosal assured the farmers that PAU would extend full technical support and timely advisories to mitigate losses and prepare for the upcoming sowing season.

He urged the adoption of climate-resilient farming systems and noted that PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras have already initiated contingency measures.

These include rehabilitating damaged fields, restoring soil productivity and equipping farmers for the Rabi crop cycle.

PAU Director Extension Education, Makhan Singh Bhullar, underlined that PAU’s KVKs, along with farm advisory service centres (FASCs), will intensify outreach to provide region-specific recommendations.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.