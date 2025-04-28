Punjab Agricultural University to get Rs 40 crore grant this year: Finance Minister

Ludhiana, Apr 28 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will give a capital grant of Rs 40 crore to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) this financial year.

The government has already significantly bolstered the varsity's efforts in advancing agricultural research and academic infrastructure with a Rs 20 crore grant in 2024-25, he said.

Cheema on Monday inaugurated the newly established agro processing complex, a state-of-the-art facility equipped with Rs 46 lakh worth machinery. He also laid the foundation stone for a plant acclimatisation facility and a gene bank, a high-end project with an outlay of Rs 2 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema emphasised the transformative impact of the agro processing complex, which is designed to empower rural youth to become successful entrepreneurs and enhance farmers' income through value-added processing at the village and cluster levels.

He added that the plant acclimatisation facility would enable the Punjab Agricultural University to provide farmers with high-quality planting material through commercial tissue culture, strengthening the state's agricultural ecosystem.

The finance minister also inspected several key renovation and infrastructure development projects at the university, funded through the earlier grant of Rs 20 crore.

These projects include the installation of a modern air-conditioning system at the Dr M S Randhawa library with an investment of Rs 4 crore, the renovation of seating and book display areas within the library, the construction of an additional floor at the boys' hostel at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore, and the upgradation of sports facilities, including gymnasium renovations and the installation of advanced health equipment with a grant of Rs 1.43 crore.

Cheema was also briefed on the university's ambitious roadmap to position Punjab as a leader in digital and smart agriculture, leveraging advanced research infrastructure such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications in agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal acknowledged the importance of the special capital grant in further strengthening the university's physical, research and academic infrastructure.

He reiterated the university's commitment to serving the farming community, students and aspiring entrepreneurs. PTI CHS RUK RUK