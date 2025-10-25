Punjab: Ahead of Tarn Taran bypoll, 2 Congress leaders join BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress leaders Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Jagmeet Dhillon on Saturday joined the BJP ahead of the Tarn Taran bypoll in Punjab.

Ranjit Dhillon was the chairman of a Block Samiti and coordinator of the Punjab Congress, while Jagmeet Dhillon was the president of the Block Congress Committee in Tarn Taran.

Welcoming the leaders into the party fold in Delhi, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said their decision reflects the growing trust of Punjab's people in the "visionary" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said leaders across Punjab are realising that the BJP is the only party genuinely committed to issues of development, good governance, and national interest.

Chugh attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying its "failure and mismanagement" has pushed Punjab into a "crisis". It also hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of promoting nepotism while suffering from "rudderless leadership".

This situation, he said, has compelled genuine grassroots leaders to seek a platform that values their commitment and dedication to Punjab, said Chugh in a statement.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.