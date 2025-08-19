Punjab: Akali Dal leader Langah denied permission to meet Majithia in Nabha jail

Patiala, Aug 19 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sucha Singh Langah was on Tuesday denied permission to meet party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in New Nabha Jail here.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Majithia on June 25 in a disproportionate assets (DA) case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of "drug money".

Langah, a former minister, was accompanied by several Akali leaders from Dera Baba Nanak. The group was denied entry by police deployed outside the jail gate.

Jail Superintendent Inderjit Singh Kahlon, citing prison regulations, clarified that only family members and lawyers are permitted to meet inmates.

However, the Akali leaders accused the Punjab government of high-handedness.

Speaking to reporters, Langah alleged that the AAP government had resorted to "dictatorial methods" by not allowing the group to meet Majithia.

A Mohali court had rejected Majithia's bail plea on Monday. On August 14, the court extended his judicial custody till August 28. PTI COR SUN RHL