Punjab and Haryana HC directs release of gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Sekhon on bail

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued directions for the release of gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon upon furnishing bail bonds.

The directions came after Sekhon's mother moved the HC with a habeas corpus plea for his release, alleging he has been confined and kept in illegal custody by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur.

Sekhon was taken into custody late Thursday night with the Ferozepur police calling it a "preventive measure".

The petitioner's counsel submitted that there was a political rivalry between respondent Mandeep Singh, sarpanch of the village, and the family members of the petitioner.

The sarpanch belongs to the ruling party and is using his position and political influence against the petitioner's family, submitted the counsel.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that Sekhon was ready to furnish the bail bonds and even for the said purpose, his counsel, Arshdeep Singh Randhawa, was waiting outside the court of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) but he was not allowed to enter.

The petitioner's counsel contended that such an arrest would amount to an illegal confinement, that too, in a bailable offence.

Therefore, the action of the SDM is nothing but arbitrary in nature. Hence, the present habeas corpus petition has been filed by the petitioner.

Court of Justice, Sanjay Vashisth, in its order directed the Ferozepur deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate to ensure the completion of all bail bond formalities and added that Sekhon be released from the custody forthwith, otherwise it would amount to a violation of the Fundamental Rights, warranting strict action against the wrongdoer.

"The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Ferozepur, is directed to ensure that the exercise of furnishing of bail bonds, at the instance of petitioner's son Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, is accomplished, by respondent No.5 himself (SDM), or in case, concerned officer is not available, let the said exercise be got done by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Ferozepur himself, or through the concerned SHO of the Police Station," said the order.

Sekhon's arrest came ahead of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

Earlier in the day, Ferozepur deputy superintendent of police (rural) Karan Sharma had said Sekhon was arrested due to preventive measures along with his two other accomplices.

Two of Sekhon's family members are contesting the polls as Independent candidates from Ferozeshah and Bazidpur zones. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has extended its support to these candidates.

Sekhon was arrested late Thursday night. Several of his supporters on Friday held a protest outside the Kulgarhi police station, blocked the Ferozepur-Ludhiana road and raised slogans against the police and the AAP government while demanding his release.

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab are scheduled for December 14. The counting of votes will be taken up three days after the polls. PTI CHS KSS KSS